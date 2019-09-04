POEPA role in providing employment commendable: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Senior Vice-President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Tanveer Ahmed has said that the Pakistan Oversees Employment Promoters Association (POEPA) is playing an active role in providing employment opportunities to people in abroad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Senior Vice-President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Tanveer Ahmed has said that the Pakistan Oversees Employment Promoters Association (POEPA) is playing an active role in providing employment opportunities to people in abroad.

He was talking with a delegation of All Pakistan United Group who met him in connection with POEPA elections here Wednesday.

He said the FCCI had provided assistance to governments in policy making especially in economic issues besides presenting budget recommendations every year.

He said this year, life achievement awards had been given to noted traders, industrialists and exporters of Faisalabad.