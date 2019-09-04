- Home
POEPA Role In Providing Employment Commendable: Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:51 PM
Senior Vice-President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Tanveer Ahmed has said that the Pakistan Oversees Employment Promoters Association (POEPA) is playing an active role in providing employment opportunities to people in abroad
He was talking with a delegation of All Pakistan United Group who met him in connection with POEPA elections here Wednesday.
He said the FCCI had provided assistance to governments in policy making especially in economic issues besides presenting budget recommendations every year.
He said this year, life achievement awards had been given to noted traders, industrialists and exporters of Faisalabad.