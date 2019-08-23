POL discovers new oil and gas reserves in TAL block

New oil and gas reserves have been discovered in TAL block in Kohat, district of K-P.According to Pakistan Oilfields limited (POL), oil and gas reserves have been recovered in TAL block of Kohat from where 1,844 barrel oil per day while 18.25 MMcfd gas can be acquired

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) New oil and gas reserves have been discovered in TAL block in Kohat, district of K-P.According to Pakistan Oilfields limited (POL), oil and gas reserves have been recovered in TAL block of Kohat from where 1,844 barrel oil per day while 18.

25 MMcfd gas can be acquired..pakistan stock exchange has been apprised of this development .Oil Experts said that with this new discovery of oil and gas reserves, positive effects will be put on oil sector.