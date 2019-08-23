UrduPoint.com
POL Discovers New Oil And Gas Reserves In TAL Block

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:37 PM

POL discovers new oil and gas reserves in TAL block

New oil and gas reserves have been discovered in TAL block in Kohat, district of K-P.According to Pakistan Oilfields limited (POL), oil and gas reserves have been recovered in TAL block of Kohat from where 1,844 barrel oil per day while 18.25 MMcfd gas can be acquired

