UrduPoint.com

POL Import Bill Contracts By 17.96% In 10 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 02:30 PM

POL import bill contracts by 17.96% in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The imports of the overall petroleum group contracted by 17.96 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July-April (2022-23) stood at $13,974.610 million, as against the imports of $17,033.574 million during the same period of last year, according to PBS data.

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 28.07 percent, from $8,549.224 million last year to $6,149.117 million during the time period under review.

Likewise, the imports of liquefied natural gas declined by 16.06 percent and dropped from $3,705.959 million last year to $3,110.836 million this year whereas petroleum crude dipped by 1.98 percent from $4,221.

208 million to $4,137.726 million.

On the other hand, the products that witnessed positive growth included liquefied petroleum gas, the imports of which grew by 3.53 percent, from $556.962 million last year to $ 576.618 million whereas imports of all other petroleum products increased by 41.28 percent, from $ 0.222 million to $0.313 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 59.91 percent during the month of April 2023 as compared to the same months of last year.

The petroleum imports during April 2023 were recorded as $891.468 million against the imports of $2,223.515 million during April 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country also declined by 26.11 percent during April 2023, as compared to the imports of $1,206.434 million in March 2023, said the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Same March April Gas All From Million

Recent Stories

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by mili ..

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by military courts: Rana Sanaullah

33 minutes ago
 ‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

3 hours ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.