UrduPoint.com

POL Import Bill Contracts By 8.28% In 8 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 01:10 PM

POL import bill contracts by 8.28% in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The imports of the overall petroleum group contracted by 8.28 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July-February (2022-23) stood at $11,876.711 million, as against the imports of $12,948.503 million during the same period of last year, according to PBS data.

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 14.47 percent, from $6,257.698 million last year to $5,352.506 million during the time period under review.

Likewise, the imports of liquefied natural gas declined by 17.19 percent and dropped from $3,080.445 million last year to $2,550.830 million this year.

On the other hand, the products that witnessed positive growth included petroleum crude, the imports of which grew by 10.

32 percent, from $3,157.646 million last year to $3,483.619 million whereas imports of liquefied petroleum gas increased by 8.17 percent, from $452.517 million to $489.484 million.

The imports of all other petroleum products increased by 37.82 percent, from $ 0.197 million to $0.271 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed an increase of one percent during the month of February 2023 as compared to the same months of last year.

The petroleum imports during February 2023 were recorded as $1,264.981 million against the imports of $1,252.494 million during February 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country however declined by 4.62 percent during February 2023, as compared to the imports of $1,326.208 million in January 2022, said the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Same January February Gas All From Million

Recent Stories

The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputi ..

The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputies Of The Mejlis Of Turkmenist ..

2 minutes ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For Relief Mission

5 minutes ago
 LHC annuls sedition law under Section 124-A

LHC annuls sedition law under Section 124-A

16 minutes ago
 Top court bench dissolved after Justice Aminuddin ..

Top court bench dissolved after Justice Aminuddin recuses himself  from Punjab, ..

37 minutes ago
 PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police p ..

PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police personnel in Lakki Marwat attac ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.