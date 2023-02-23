UrduPoint.com

POL Import Bill Contracts By 9.27%

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 12:40 PM

POL import bill contracts by 9.27%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The imports of the overall petroleum group contracted by 9.27 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July-January (2022-23) stood at $10,611.740 million, as against the imports of $11,696.009 million during the same period of last year, according to PBS data.

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 14.73 percent, from $5,734.241 million last year to $4,889.800 million during the time period under review.

Likewise, the imports of liquefied natural gas declined by 20.84 percent and dropped from $2,769.741 million last year to $2,192.489 million this year.

On the other hand, the products that witnessed positive growth included petroleum crude, the imports of which grew by 10.

90 percent, from $2,795.867 million last year to $3,100.482 million whereas imports of liquefied petroleum gas increased by 8.26 percent, from $395.977 million to $428.687 million.

The imports of all other petroleum products increased by 54.08 percent, from $ 0.183 million to $0.282 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 12.42 percent during the month of January 2023 as compared to the same months of last year.

The petroleum imports during January 2023, were recorded as $1,326.208 million against the imports of $1,514.244 million during January 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country declined by 16.34 percent during January 2023, as compared to the imports of $1,585.263 million in December 2022, said the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Same January December Gas All From Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

56 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

2 hours ago
 Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo move ..

Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo movement’: Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.