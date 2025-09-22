Open Menu

POL Import Bill Declines By 4.65% To $2.538 Bln In Two Months

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 12:20 PM

POL import bill declines by 4.65% to $2.538 bln in two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The imports of the overall petroleum group decreased by 4.65 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July-August (2025-26) were recorded at at $ 2,538.463 million against the imports of $ 2,662.217 million during the same month of last year.

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products increased by 17.77 percent, from $ 840.488 million last July to $ 989.832 during current year whereas the import of petroleum crude declined by 6.11 percent from $944.709 million to $887.029

million.

Similarly, the imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) decreased by 28.81 percent from $ 713.081 million last year to $ 507.648 million while the import of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) went down by 6.06 per cent in the first two months and stood at $ 153.937 million as compared to $ 163.874 million during the corresponding month of last year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 14.

67 percent and was recorded at $1,192.667 during the month of August as compared to the imports of $1,397.643 million in August 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 11.38 percent during the month of August as compared to the imports of $ 1,345.797 million in July 2025.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country witnessed an increase of 0.65 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The exports in July-August (FY2025-26) were recorded at $5.102 billion as compared to the exports of $5.069 billion in July-August (FY2024-25).

The imports during July-August 2025 also increased by 14.53 percent and were recorded at $11.144 billion against the imports of $9.730 billion last year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit increased by 29.63 percent by going up from $4.661 billion last year July to $6.042 billion, this year.

