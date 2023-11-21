Open Menu

POL Import Bill Shrinks By 16.93% In Four Months

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

POL import bill shrinks by 16.93% in four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The imports of the overall petroleum group contracted by 16.93 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July-October (2023-24) stood at $ 5,029.011 million against the imports of $ 6,054.086 million during the same period of last year

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 23.99 percent, from $ 2,844.091 million last year to $2,161.833 million during the period under review.

Likewise, the imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) declined by 7.10 percent from $ 1,266.662 million last year to $ 1,176.

718 million this year whereas petroleum crude dipped by 13.92 percent from $ 1,727.344 million to $ 1,486.957million.

The import of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) went down by 5.75 per cent in the first four months of the current fiscal year and stood at $203.463 million as compared to $215.884 in the corresponding period in 2022.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed an increase of 28.54 percent during the month of October 2023 as compared to the same month of last year, from $ 1,188.107 million to $1,527.147 million.

On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country also increased by 14.76 percent during October 2023, as compared to the imports of $ 1,330.750 million in September 2023, said the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Import Same September October Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

57 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

13 hours ago
Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

13 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

13 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

13 hours ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

13 hours ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business