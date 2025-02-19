POL Imports Up By 1.35% To $9.458 Bln In 7 Months
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The imports of overall petroleum group increased by 1.35 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
The total imports of the petroleum group during July-January (2024-25) stood at $ 9,458.285 million against the imports of $ 9,332.319 million during the same months of last year.
Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 3.69 percent, from $ 3,621.418 million last year to $ 3,487.933 million during the period under review year whereas the import of petroleum crude went up by 4.98 percent from $ 2,977.671 million to $ 3,125.918 million.
Similarly, the imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) decreased by 4.17 percent from $ 2,298.143 million last year to $ 2,202.
415 million while the import of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) went up by 47.54 per cent in the first seven months and stood at $641.792 million as compared to $434.991 million in the corresponding period in 2023-24.
The import of all other petroleum products increased from $0.096 million last year to $0.227 million during the current year, an increase of 136.76 percent.
Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed an increase of 3.45 percent during the month of January 2025 as compared to the same month of last year. The imports in January 2025 were recorded at $1,372.370 compared to imports of million to $1,326.541 million.
On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country however decreased by 12.31 percent during January 2025, as compared to the imports of $ 1,565.019 million in December 2024.
