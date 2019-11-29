UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POL Prices Are Likely To Go Down In Dec

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:14 PM

POL prices are likely to go down in Dec

The sources in OGRA say that slight cut is expected in POL prices  from Dec 1st, with fall of Rs 0.25 in per liter price of Petrol.  

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2019) Good news for the public as prices of the petroleum products are likely to go down from Dec 1st, the sources in Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority said here on Friday.

The price of per liter petrol , they said, was expected to fall up to Rs 0.25, the price of per liter Diesel was likely to fall upto Rs2.

40 while Rs 0.80 decrease was expected in price of per lit Kerosene oil.

The current price of per liter petrol is Rs 114.80.

The sharp increase in POL prices from the last year has added miseries of the general public as transportation charges touched the sky and subsequently prices of everything, especially the prices of daily used households went out of public’ reach.

