POL Prices Are Likely To Go Up Again

Published February 15, 2022

POL prices are likely to go up again

The Sources say that petrol could go up by Rs 13 per litre while diesel by Rs18 per litre due to increase in the prices of the petroleum products in the international market.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2022) The prices of the petroleum products are likely to go up again , the latest reports say.

The petrol is likely to increase by Rs13 per litre while diesel by Rs18 per litre from today.

The Sources said that a further increase in oil prices in the global market could push the prices up . The POL prices are likely to increase by Rs13 per litre and diesel by Rs18 per litre.

Now, the petrol is being sold in at Rs147.83 per litre, high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs144.62 and light diesel oil (LDO) at Rs114.54 per litre across the country.

Brent crude was trading at 96 per barrel and WTI was trading at 95 per barrel in the Asian trade.

>