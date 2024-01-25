POL Prices Are Likely To Go Up During Fortnightly Review
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2024 | 11:37 AM
The latest reports say that the government is likely to increase the petrol prices due to tensions in the Middle East and surge in global oil rates.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) In response to escalating tensions in the middle East and a surge in global oil rates, the caretaker government in Islamabad is considering a petrol and high-speed diesel price hike during the upcoming fortnightly review on January 31, 2024.
Officials anticipate an increase of Rs7 per liter for both petrol and diesel.
This potential adjustment follows a period of stable or decreasing domestic fuel prices since November 01, 2023.
The recent surge in international oil prices, attributed to Middle East tensions, has seen a rise of $4 to $5 per barrel in global prices for HSD, petrol, and crude oil over the past week.
The current stability of the local Currency has somewhat mitigated the upward price pressure, but market conditions suggest a likelihood of sustained higher prices in the coming days.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES39 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 20243 hours ago
-
SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'13 hours ago
-
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 5%13 hours ago
-
TDAP sensitize exporters on banking channels for Eurasia, CAR13 hours ago
-
Stock markets rally on earnings, rate cut hopes and stimulus13 hours ago
-
Govt to support agriculture development in GB14 hours ago
-
ICCI delegation visits NDU14 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Russia sign MoU on cooperation in sports, physical culture14 hours ago
-
Caretaker KP govt demands Center to pay special focus on newly merged districts15 hours ago