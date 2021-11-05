POL prices are still lower in Pakistan: Finance Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ministry Spokesperson Muzzammil Aslam says that the government is not charging Rs35levy on the petroleum products otherwise the price of per litre petrol would have been Rs180.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-November 5th, 2021) Muzzammil Aslam, the spokesperson to the Ministry of Finance, has said that the Federal government is charging only 1.43 sales tax on petroleum products.

Taking to Twitter, Muzzammil Aslam said that if the government continued to charge 17 per cent sales tax the price of petrol would have been Rs 160 per litre.

He said that the government also surrendered levy of Rs 30 per litre and was not charging Rs35 from the public otherwise the petrol price would have been Rs180 per litre.

The government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by more than Rs8 per litre midnight on Friday. The price of petrol was hiked by Rs8.03 to Rs145.82 per litre while that of high-speed diesel by Rs8.14 to Rs142.62 per litre.