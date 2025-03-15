POL prices kept unchanged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The government kept prices of all petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight starting from March 16, finance ministry said here on Saturday.

“The government has decided to maintain the prices of all petroleum products at the current levels,” said a press release issued by finance division.

Accordingly, High Speed Diesel (HSD) would be sold at existing price of Rs.258.64 per liter whereas Motor Spirit (MS-Petrol 92 RON) would also be available at current price of Rs.255.63 per liter.

Likewise, Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) would be sold at existing rates of Rs.168.12 and Rs.153.34 respectively, the press release added.