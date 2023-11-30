Open Menu

POL Prices Likely Remain Stable, With Slight Decrease For Diesel, Kerosene

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 30, 2023 | 11:18 AM

Industry officials, however, caution that petroleum product prices may change due to exchange losses, as this factor hasn't been included in the working for the next review.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2023) In the upcoming fortnightly review, the prices of petroleum products are likely to remain relatively stable, with a slight decrease expected for diesel and kerosene tonight.

Petrol's ex-depot price, the Primary fuel in the country, is marginally up by Rs0.19 per litre to Rs281.53 compared to the current Rs281.34.

High-speed diesel (HSD) is estimated at Rs290.47 per litre for the next fortnight, reflecting a decrease of Rs6.24 per litre from the existing Rs296.71.

Kerosene's ex-depot price is calculated at Rs202.16 per litre, indicating a decrease of Rs2.82 from the current Rs204.98.

Light speed diesel is projected at Rs176.18 per litre for the next review, down by Rs4.

27 from the present Rs180.45.

The industry projects a zero exchange adjustment for petrol and Rs1.80 per litre for HSD.

However, industry officials caution that petroleum product prices may change due to exchange losses, as this factor hasn't been included in the working for the next review.

Fuel prices in the country are adjusted every fortnight based on international energy market costs and the rupee-dollar exchange rate, aiming to mitigate the impact on domestic consumers.

Global oil prices experienced downward pressure in November, with WTI at $76.5 a barrel on November 29, down nearly 7% from October 29, and Brent down 5.4% at $86.35 a barrel.

