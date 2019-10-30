UrduPoint.com
POL Prices Likely To Be Increased From Nov 1st

POL prices likely to be increased from Nov 1st

The sources say that the price of per litre petrol is expected to be increased Rs 1 while diesel's new price per litre is likely to go up to Rs 0.27

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) The Federal government is likely to increase prices of the petroleum products from November 1st, the sources said.
According to the sources, the petrol price per litre is expected to be increased Rs 1 while the diesel's new price is likely to be go up to Rs0.27.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) moved the summery to the ministry of petroleum for approval of the proposed prices of the petroleum products, they said. They also said that the new prices will be effective from Nov 1st.

According to the new prices, Petrol's price per litre will be Rs 114.

24, Diesel's new price will be Rs 127.47, Kerocene oil per litre will be at Rs 97.18 and the price of light diesel per litre will be Rs 85.

33. The increase in POL prices will bring more inflation as the expenses of transportation will also increase. The pubic, as the news of increase in POL prices flashed, expressed their anger at the government.


It may be mentioned here that with the increase of POL prices the consumption nof these products is also gradually increasing as in September, diesel's consumption was at 551,000 tons which in August was at 418,000 tons in the country.

