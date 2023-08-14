POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that global crude oil rates have experience a surge, resulting in an upward shift of $5 per barrel to a settling point of $91.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2023) Pakistan is bracing for another round of petroleum product price increases, as global market trends suggest.

According to reports from various media sources, Pakistan is expected to witness a rise in petroleum product prices commencing from August 15. This anticipated adjustment would lead to an approximate increase of Rs15 per liter for petrol and Rs20 per liter for diesel.

Global crude oil rates experienced a surge, resulting in an upward shift of $5 per barrel to a settling point of $91, previously standing at $86 per barrel. This escalation can be attributed to the concurrent rise in global petroleum product costs, coupled with a variance of $2 per barrel in premium charges on crude oil.

Furthermore, the international pricing of diesel and petrol observed a similar climb, surging from $97 to $102 per barrel.

Should these prevailing market conditions persist, it is estimated that petrol prices in Pakistan could see an upswing of Rs15 per liter, and diesel prices might ascend by Rs20 per liter.

This move comes in the wake of a previous price adjustment on August 01, when the Pakistani government raised the cost of petrol and diesel by approximately Rs20. This recent change propelled the selling price of petrol to Rs272.95, while the prevailing diesel rate stands at Rs273.40.