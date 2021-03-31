UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POL Prices May Go Down

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:02 PM

POL prices may go down

Ogra has sent a summary to Petroleum Division and suggested to cut petrol price by Rs 1.50 per litre and Rs 2.50 per litre decrease in diesel.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has sent a summary to Petroleum Division, suggestion decrease in petroleum products.

The sources said that Ogra recommended to cut petrol price by Rs1.50 per litre and Rs 2.50 per litre decrease in diesel. They say that prices of petroleum products might remain the same if the government decided to increase the levy.

At present, the levy on petrol is Rs11.23 per litre and Rs12.74 per litre on diesel.

The prime minister, however, would make final decision regarding the prices of petroleum products, they added.

On March 15, the Federal government had rejected Ogra summary suggesting increase in the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel in the country. The petrol and high-speed diesel prices remained unchanged at Rs111.90 per litre and Rs116.8 per litre respectively.

The price of light-speed diesel at present stands at Rs81.42 per litre after a hike in price by Rs2.19 per litre while the price of kerosene oil was raised by Rs3.42 per litre to sell at Rs83.61 per litre.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Prime Minister Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Same Price March Government

Recent Stories

Italy's Gendarmerie Detains Russian Officer, Itali ..

9 minutes ago

Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: re ..

9 minutes ago

Dozens of Myanmar refugees make 'voluntary return' ..

9 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks down after falls on Wall Street 31 ma ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's Upper Chamber Passes Bill Enabling Curren ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan invites Tajikistan to benefit from Gwadar ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.