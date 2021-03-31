POL prices may go down

(@fidahassanain)

Ogra has sent a summary to Petroleum Division and suggested to cut petrol price by Rs 1.50 per litre and Rs 2.50 per litre decrease in diesel.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has sent a summary to Petroleum Division, suggestion decrease in petroleum products.

The sources said that Ogra recommended to cut petrol price by Rs1.50 per litre and Rs 2.50 per litre decrease in diesel. They say that prices of petroleum products might remain the same if the government decided to increase the levy.

At present, the levy on petrol is Rs11.23 per litre and Rs12.74 per litre on diesel.

The prime minister, however, would make final decision regarding the prices of petroleum products, they added.

On March 15, the Federal government had rejected Ogra summary suggesting increase in the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel in the country. The petrol and high-speed diesel prices remained unchanged at Rs111.90 per litre and Rs116.8 per litre respectively.

The price of light-speed diesel at present stands at Rs81.42 per litre after a hike in price by Rs2.19 per litre while the price of kerosene oil was raised by Rs3.42 per litre to sell at Rs83.61 per litre.