UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POL Prices May Go Down For Other Half Of November

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:42 PM

POL prices may go down for other half of November

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has also said that the POL prices would be further cut down which would have positive impact on inflation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) The POL prices may go down for the second half of ongoing month as rupee appreciated against the US Dollar.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) was working for cut in POL prices. According to the sources, there could be cut of Rs3. 40 in per litre petrol prices and Rs 2.5 per litre for diesel.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Faraz Shibli also hinted that POL prices were going down while addressing a press conference on Saturday afternoon in Islamabad.

Previously, the Federal government had cut petrol price by Rs 1.

57 and diesel by Rs0.87 for the first fortnight of the current month. However, Kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) remained the same.

Currently, petrol is priced at Rs 102.40 per litre, diesel Rs103.22 per litre, Kerosene Rs65.29 per litre and LDO at Rs62.86 per litre.

The sources said that Ogra would send a summary to Ministry of Finance and the government for decision on POL prices on Nov 15 (tomorrow).

It would be sigh of relief for the public if the POL prices were further slashed down , they added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Dollar Oil Same Price May Gas Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Armenia, Azerbaijan Exchange Bodies of Conflict Vi ..

5 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,174 new COVID-19 cases, 678 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Use of technology in diagnosis & treatment of diab ..

19 minutes ago

Lebanon starts two-weeks of restrictions to stem v ..

19 minutes ago

Putin Tells East Asia Summit Joint Work Needed to ..

19 minutes ago

Putin Says Dozens of Nations Expressed Willingness ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.