POL prices may go down for other half of November

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has also said that the POL prices would be further cut down which would have positive impact on inflation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) The POL prices may go down for the second half of ongoing month as rupee appreciated against the US Dollar.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) was working for cut in POL prices. According to the sources, there could be cut of Rs3. 40 in per litre petrol prices and Rs 2.5 per litre for diesel.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Faraz Shibli also hinted that POL prices were going down while addressing a press conference on Saturday afternoon in Islamabad.

Previously, the Federal government had cut petrol price by Rs 1.

57 and diesel by Rs0.87 for the first fortnight of the current month. However, Kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) remained the same.

Currently, petrol is priced at Rs 102.40 per litre, diesel Rs103.22 per litre, Kerosene Rs65.29 per litre and LDO at Rs62.86 per litre.

The sources said that Ogra would send a summary to Ministry of Finance and the government for decision on POL prices on Nov 15 (tomorrow).

It would be sigh of relief for the public if the POL prices were further slashed down , they added.