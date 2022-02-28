UrduPoint.com

POL Prices May Go Up Again

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2022 | 02:15 PM

POL prices may go up again

The latest reports say the government is likely to increase petrol price by Rs5, kerosene byRs4 and light diesel by Rs3.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2022) The prices of the petroleum products could go up again due to increment in crude oil prices in the international market.

The latest reports say that the government is likely to increase petrol price by Rs5, kerosene byRs4 and light diesel by Rs3.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, will take the final decision in this regard. The new prices will be applicable or next 15 days.

The government on February 15 increased the price of petrol by Rs12.03 per liter.

The prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) was increased by Rs9.53 per liter taking the price to Rs154.15 per liter. The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs10.08 per liter to Rs126.56 per liter.

>