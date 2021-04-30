UrduPoint.com
POL Prices May Go Up Again On May 1st

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:18 AM

The Sources say that Ogra has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum ministry, suggesting increase in prices of petroleum products.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2021) The prices of petroleum products may go up again as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has forwarded a summary to the petroleum ministry in this regard, the sources say.

The sources say that the new prices will be effective from May 1.

They say that the increase in POL prices has been proposed on the basis of the percentage of the current petroleum levy.

However, the Petroleum ministry will make final decision about increase in POL prices after the final nod from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

