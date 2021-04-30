POL Prices may go up again on May 1st

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2021) The prices of petroleum products may go up again as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has forwarded a summary to the petroleum ministry in this regard, the sources say.

The sources say that the new prices will be effective from May 1.

They say that the increase in POL prices has been proposed on the basis of the percentage of the current petroleum levy.

However, the Petroleum ministry will make final decision about increase in POL prices after the final nod from Prime Minister Imran Khan.