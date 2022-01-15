POL prices may go up by over Rs5 per litre

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2022) The prices of petrol and diesel may increase by over Rs5 per litre from Jan 16 for the next fortnight, a local private tv claimed on Saturday.

The report said that the Petroleum Division had received a summary about an upward revision of prices of petroleum products. It said that the prices might increase by Rs5.15 per litre. The price of high speed diesel (HSD)may go up by Rs5.65 per litre while the price of light speed diesel was recommended Rs4/litre increase.

The prices might go up due to increase in the global markets. The Ministry of Finance would announce fresh prices of petroleum products later today after approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Federal government had increased the prices of petrol, diesel and other products by up to Rs4.15 per litre on Dec 31. The price of petrol per litre was increased by Rs 4, Rs4 in that of high-speed diesel, Rs3.95 in Kerosene oil and Rs4.15 in the price of light diesel oil.