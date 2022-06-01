UrduPoint.com

POL Prices To Remain Unchanged, Notifies Finance Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 12:37 AM

According to the finance ministry, the government on Tuesday decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged to provide relief to the consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :According to the finance ministry, the government on Tuesday decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged to provide relief to the consumers.

"With a view to provide maximum relief to the consumers, and despite revenue losses due to rising petroleum prices globally, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has directed that the current prices of petroleum products as notified on 27th May, 2022 shall remain unchanged," the finance ministry said in a statement issued here.

Accordingly, petrol would be sold on the existingrates at Rs.179.86; diesel at Rs.174.15, kerosene oil at Rs155.56 and lightdiesel oil at Rs.148.31.

