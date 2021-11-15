POL prices will go up again, says Shaukat Tarin

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2021) The petrol prices would go up again as the rupee was continuously falling down against the US dollar, Advisor to PM on Finance Shaukat Tareen said.

The Finance Advisor said that the petrol would become more expensive if the prices went up in the international market.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters in Karachi on Sunday.

Shaukat Tareen said that ‘satta mafia‘ was involved in the depreciation of the rupee and the Dollar was being smuggled to Afghanistan and the government was going to tighten the noose around the mafia. He stated that the government was working on a long-term strategy to empower the national economy on a sustainable ground.

He stated that the government fully focused on construction, agriculture and industry to ensure growth in all sectors.

He stated that significant growth in agriculture production was witnessed during the last year and they were trying to increase their revenue from nine to eleven per cent.

“All matters with IMF would be settled down,” said Shaukat Tareen, adding that Information Technology sector exports went up by 47 per cent during the last year and other sectors were also improving. The construction sector also produced job opportunities, he added.