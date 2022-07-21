UrduPoint.com

POL Products' Import Gradually Reducing Due To Effective Management: Musadik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

POL products' import gradually reducing due to effective management: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said import of petroleum products was witnessing a gradual decline due to effective policies and management of the incumbent coalition government, under the wise leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"This June, the country imported almost 9 per cent less petroleum products with effective management as compared to the same month of the last year," the minister said while addressing a news conference along with Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan here.

In June 2021, he said around 778,000 Metric Ton (MT) petrol was sold in the country that came down to 704,000 MT in June 2022, showing a 9 percent decrease.

Similarly, there was an 8-9 percent decline in the sale of diesel oil used in heavy vehicles and agriculture machinery.

"This has significantly reduced the country's energy import," he added.

Besides, he said there was almost a 30 per cent projected reduction in consumption of petrol, if comparison was drawn between July-2021 and July-2022.

"In July last, almost 818,000 Metric Ton petrol was consumed, and the consumption projection for the current month (July) is 580,000 MT." Likewise, he said around 730,000 MT diesel was consumed in July 2021, which was expected to be consumed approximately 500,000 MT in the current month.

He expressed the confidence that the fuel import would further decline in the coming days as the Petroleum Division was closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis.

Musadik Malik stressed the need for 'serious interventions' to create balance in the country's imports and exports to prevent rupee's further devaluation against the Dollar and ensure economic stability.

He said the good development was that the country's strategic reserves were at the record highest level despite the reduction in import of petroleum products.

Sharing details, the minister said current 34-day petrol and 66-day diesel stocks were available to meet the country's energy needs. "We are creating a balance between import and maintaining reserves," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Petrol Prime Minister Exports Import Dollar Agriculture Oil Vehicles Sale Same Khurram Dastgir Khan June July Stocks Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

4 hours ago
 Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

13 hours ago
 Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

13 hours ago
 Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next ..

Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next PM

13 hours ago
 78 accused arrested on reported involvement in vio ..

78 accused arrested on reported involvement in violent incidents

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.