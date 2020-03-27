POL products' sale to continue next month as per March-25 notified prices: Spokesperson

He Petroleum Division Friday clarified that the sale of POL products would continue in next month as per the prices notified on March 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Petroleum Division Friday clarified that the sale of POL products would continue in next month as per the prices notified on March 25.

"There will be no change in petrol, diesel and other Petroleum (POL) products prices for the month of April, 2020.

The prices shall remain constant as were announced on March 25, 2020," a Spokesperson for the Petroleum Division said in a brief statement.

He underlined the need for avoiding speculations and exhibiting national responsibility in that regard, and reiterated that there would be no change in petroleum prices for the month of April.