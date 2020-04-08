Poland Allocates $25Bln to Support Businesses Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Polish government decided to allocate 100 billion zlotys ($25 billion) to support businesses across the country in light of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday during a briefing

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Polish government decided to allocate 100 billion zlotys ($25 billion) to support businesses across the country in light of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday during a briefing.

"We want to propose and quickly implement specific solutions for workers and companies, to safeguard jobs, to prevent mass bankruptcies, liquidation of companies. Today we offer an unprecedented financial package. We are sending at least 100 billion zlotys directly to companies," Morawiecki said.

According to the prime minister, the main aim is to help businesses be able to keep their employees.

Approximately three-fourths of the sum will be allocated to small and medium enterprises, Morawiecki added.