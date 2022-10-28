Poland Bans Russians From Easy Access to Labor Market - Minister of Social Policy

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Poland's Minister of Family and Social Policy, Marlena Malag, signed an order on Friday canceling fast-track access of Russian citizens to the Polish labor market.

"Facing the Russian attack on Ukraine and a growing migration risk from Russia we have decided to cancel simplified procedures for Russians for access to the labor market of Poland. Entrepreneurs, if they want to hire citizens of Russia under the terms of a work permit, are no longer exempt from checking the labor market," Malag stated during a press conference.

The minster added that Russians who were already employed before these changes can continue their work but only until the expiration date of their permit.

Before this amendment Polish legislation allowed Polish employers hire Russian citizens without checking if they could hire a Polish citizen instead. The fast-track procedure also allowed Russian citizens receive a work permit within seven days.