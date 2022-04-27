Poland, Bulgaria Receiving Gas From Their EU neighbors - European Commission President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Poland and Bulgaria are already receiving gas from their EU neighbors, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"Poland and Bulgaria updated us on the situation, both Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbors and this shows the immense solidarity among us," von der Leyen told a press conference, adding that Russia's demand that gas be paid for in rubles is a violation of sanctions.