Poland Buys Russian Gas From Germany After Suspension of Direct Supplies - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Poland continues to buy Russian gas after the suspension of direct supplies, but in reverse from Germany in the amount of about 30 million cubic meters per day, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, Gazprom announced that it had suspended gas supplies to the Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and Poland's PGNiG from April 27 due to refusal to pay for gas in rubles.

"After the suspension of direct supplies, Poland buys Russian gas. But now in Germany, from where it is delivered by reverse to Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. The volume ... about 30 million cubic meters per day almost exactly corresponds to the requests under the contract with Gazprom Export in previous days," the company said in a statement.