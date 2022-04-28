UrduPoint.com

Poland Buys Russian Gas From Germany After Suspension Of Direct Supplies - Gazprom

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 06:18 PM

Poland Buys Russian Gas From Germany After Suspension of Direct Supplies - Gazprom

Poland continues to buy Russian gas after the suspension of direct supplies, but in reverse from Germany in the amount of about 30 million cubic meters per day, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Poland continues to buy Russian gas after the suspension of direct supplies, but in reverse from Germany in the amount of about 30 million cubic meters per day, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, Gazprom announced that it had suspended gas supplies to the Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and Poland's PGNiG from April 27 due to refusal to pay for gas in rubles.

"After the suspension of direct supplies, Poland buys Russian gas. But now in Germany, from where it is delivered by reverse to Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. The volume ... about 30 million cubic meters per day almost exactly corresponds to the requests under the contract with Gazprom Export in previous days," the company said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Germany Buy Poland April Gas From Million

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz rejects summary for increase in POL pri ..

PM Shehbaz rejects summary for increase in POL prices

15 minutes ago
 Intense Movement of Polish Military Expected in Pa ..

Intense Movement of Polish Military Expected in Parts of Country From May 1 - Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal govt to file reference against Imran Khan, ..

Federal govt to file reference against Imran Khan, six others under Article 6

23 minutes ago
 Salaries of TMOs to be release before Eid: Ministe ..

Salaries of TMOs to be release before Eid: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Minister greets newly elected body of SJC

Minister greets newly elected body of SJC

3 minutes ago
 CII chairman lauds FSC's decision against usury

CII chairman lauds FSC's decision against usury

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.