Poland Calls For Bigger Contributions to EU Budget Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Foreign Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Poland is calling on EU member states to increase their contributions to the bloc's budget amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said after a video conference of EU foreign ministers on Friday.

"Poland holds a position that the budget of the European Union should be bigger. We are in the process of discussion about a long-standing financial framework ... We believe that in the current difficult situation, membership fees could be higher so that the European Union has economic instruments for supporting countries in the fight against the pandemic, and later for economic support," Czaputowicz said.

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that restrictions on public life would be tightened further after the country's coronavirus tally reached 2,132.

At the moment, the number stands at 3,149.

Poland closed its borders to foreigners and stopped all inbound and outbound air and rail traffic more than two weeks ago in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, which has killed 59 people in the country.

The government has closed parks, hair and tattoo parlors, beauty salons, bike rentals, and hotels, in addition to schools, universities, eateries and shopping malls. food stores will only serve elderly people for two hours in the morning, and everyone is to keep a 2 meter (7 foot) distance from others.

