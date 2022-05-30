UrduPoint.com

Poland Considering Buying LNG From Egypt - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday that Warsaw is considering buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Egypt

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday that Warsaw is considering buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Egypt.

Duda arrived in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Sunday with a three-day working visit. The president met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Sisi for talks earlier on Monday to discuss energy supplies and Ukraine.

"We are seeing Egypt as a very promising partner in this regard. We also unequivocally support the negotiations currently underway between Egypt and the European Commission on the supply of liquefied natural gas to the European Union," Duda told a joint presser after the meeting with Sisi.

Duda said that he discussed Egyptian LNG supplies with Sisi, telling the latter about the expansion of the Swinoujscie LNG terminal and the plans for the construction of a floating LNG terminal in the Polish city of Gdansk.

On the Ukrainian issue, Sisi said that Cairo supports a peaceful resolution of the conflict and an early cessation of hostilities.

"The Egyptian position is that a peaceful resolution of the conflict and a calming of the situation must be reached by all means and that every effort must be made at bilateral, regional, or international levels to do so," the Egyptian president said, noting that "the shadow of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis is hanging over the entire global economy and threatening food security around the world."

Sisi also said that Cairo initiated the establishment of a working group within the Arab League to facilitate consultations and contacts between interested parties working to find a diplomatic resolution to the situation in Ukraine.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off Kiev's intensifying provocations. The US and its Western allies have since been pressuring Moscow with sanctions, including in the area of energy supplies, causing prices to soar worldwide.

