Poland Considering Termination Of Contracts For Russian Oil Supplies - Warsaw

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Poland Considering Termination of Contracts for Russian Oil Supplies - Warsaw

Poland is planning to terminate contracts for oil deliveries from Russia, Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski said Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Poland is planning to terminate contracts for oil deliveries from Russia, Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski said Friday.

"There is an intention to terminate oil contracts. This is an absolutely realistic scenario," Naimski told the Polish radio Wnet.

He added that Polish oil refineries will face losses in the event of imports from Russia being cut.

"Of course, it will be expensive, because changing contracts in a situation when many other buyers are looking for oil sources will cause at least a temporary rise in prices," Naimski said.

He mentioned that oil refineries in the Polish cities of Gdansk and Plock process some 26-27 million tons of oil per year, with about 60% of crude oil coming from Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions. Some European countries are also considering putting an embargo on Russian energy supplies.

On March 30, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw will ban all imports of energy sources from Russia by the end of the year.

