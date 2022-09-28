UrduPoint.com

Poland Does Not Exclude Sabotage As Cause For Nord Stream Incidents - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Poland does not exclude sabotage as the Primary cause of the incident with a gas leak on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) event.

"Intellectual honesty requires us not to exclude a sabotage," Rau said on Tuesday. "And if this was the case, this would mean that someone wanted to intimidate Baltic Sea states with the exception of Russia."

Rau pointed out that one should not reject the notion that the incidents could be an element of Russia's alleged hybrid war against NATO but did not explain why he considers it to be a plausible scenario.

On Tuesday, the gas pipeline operator Nord Stream AG said that it is currently impossible to estimate the timing of the resumption of the work of the Nord Stream pipelines, but noted that all resources are involved to assessing the damage.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid drop of pressure on one of the segments of Nord Stream 2. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that the pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.

The reasons for the incidents remain unknown and an investigation is underway.

