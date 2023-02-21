UrduPoint.com

Poland, Germany To Request To Pump Oil Through Druzhba Pipeline In Q2 - Transneft Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Poland, Germany to Request to Pump Oil Through Druzhba Pipeline in Q2 - Transneft Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian oil transportation giant Transneft received requests from Poland and Germany to pump oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline in the second quarter, Transneft's CEO Nikolai Tokarev said on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, there are applications. But how the situation will develop, to be honest, I don't know," Tokarev said, commenting on the applications from Germany and Poland for the second quarter.

The official added that there are applications from Germany for Kazakh oil.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Germany Poland From

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food securit ..

Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food security collaboration

31 minutes ago
 Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory ..

Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory of her mother Sridevi

1 hour ago
 PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader a ..

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chiefâ€™s selectio ..

1 hour ago
 Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

2 hours ago
 FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss w ..

FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss ways to strengthen parliamentar ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to M ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.