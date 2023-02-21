Poland, Germany to Request to Pump Oil Through Druzhba Pipeline in Q2 - Transneft Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian oil transportation giant Transneft received requests from Poland and Germany to pump oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline in the second quarter, Transneft's CEO Nikolai Tokarev said on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, there are applications. But how the situation will develop, to be honest, I don't know," Tokarev said, commenting on the applications from Germany and Poland for the second quarter.

The official added that there are applications from Germany for Kazakh oil.