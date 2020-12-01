Poland, Hungary Expect EU Budget Proposals From Germany - Polish Government

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Poland and Hungary are awaiting proposals from Germany on the EU budget, Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said after a meeting between Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday in Warsaw.

According to Mueller, at the meeting between Morawiecki and Orban, "options for various agreements" on the EU budget were considered.

"We are awaiting proposals from Germany on the issue. We are open to new proposals, we are convinced that we should reach an agreement," he said.

The European Union cannot yet unanimously approve a new seven-year budget and continues discussions to find a final solution.

As European Council President Charles Michel said on November 19, the position of a number of EU members does not make it possible to finalize a new financial plan for many years.

Poland and Hungary vetoed the financial plan and the EU economic recovery package due to their disagreement with the "conditional mechanism" for allocating funds. Warsaw and Budapest initially opposed such a mechanism, which could lead them to lose EU funding due to violations of European norms and obligations in the sphere of the rule of law.