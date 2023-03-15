UrduPoint.com

Poland, Lithuania Pushing For Lower Price Cap On Russian Oil - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Poland, Lithuania Pushing for Lower Price Cap on Russian Oil - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Poland and Lithuania are pressing the European Union to lower the price limit on Russian oil from $60 to $51.45 per barrel, a Polish radio reported Tuesday citing an unnamed European diplomat.

The proposal, if implemented, would slash Russia's monthly oil revenue by at least $650 million, according to the figures of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, RMF FM reported.

After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the Group of Seven major economies, the European Union and Australia imposed a price cap on Russian oil traded on the international market.

The regulation took effect on December 5. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a degree effective February 1 that banned oil and petroleum sales to countries that directly or indirectly enforced the price cap.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Ukraine Russia European Union Oil Vladimir Putin Price Poland Lithuania February December Market From Million

Recent Stories

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

44 minutes ago
 EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

45 minutes ago
 Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank f ..

Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank fears

44 minutes ago
 Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: ..

Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: Ahsan

45 minutes ago
 Govt considers amending election laws to ensure tr ..

Govt considers amending election laws to ensure transparency:Tarar

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% ma ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% maximum fees increase for academ ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.