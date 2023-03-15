Poland, Lithuania Pushing for Lower Price Cap on Russian Oil - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Poland and Lithuania are pressing the European Union to lower the price limit on Russian oil from $60 to $51.45 per barrel, a Polish radio reported Tuesday citing an unnamed European diplomat.

The proposal, if implemented, would slash Russia's monthly oil revenue by at least $650 million, according to the figures of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, RMF FM reported.

After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the Group of Seven major economies, the European Union and Australia imposed a price cap on Russian oil traded on the international market.

The regulation took effect on December 5. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a degree effective February 1 that banned oil and petroleum sales to countries that directly or indirectly enforced the price cap.