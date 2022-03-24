Poland May Slash Income Tax From 17% to 12% - Prime Minister

The Polish Government wants to drastically cut income tax from 17% to 12% in an effort to combat growing inflation, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday

"We are submitting for consultations a project to reduce the tax rate from 17% to 12%," Morawiecki told a press conference.

The reduction will affect all categories of tax payers - both pensioners and full-time workers, he said. Two years ago, Poland already reduced the income tax from 18% to 17%.