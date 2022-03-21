UrduPoint.com

Poland May Start Taxing Companies Continuing Business In Russia - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Poland May Start Taxing Companies Continuing Business in Russia - Gov't

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is in talks with the leaders of opposition factions in parliament on the possibility of taxing Polish companies which continue to operate in Russia, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Monday

The new tax would be part of a "package of measures" which would not require any changes to the country's constitution, Muller said.

"(One of the measures) is the issue of additional taxation of entities that continue economic activities in Russia," Muller said.

In response to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Western countries introduced anti-Russian sanctions, including against Russian banks and enterprises. A number of companies have announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and closure of production facilities in Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Western companies that refuse to work with Russia have done so under extreme pressure, adding that Russia will manage to withstand it.

>