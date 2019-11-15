UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Notifies Gazprom Of Plans To Terminate Gas Contract After 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:03 PM

Poland Notifies Gazprom of Plans to Terminate Gas Contract After 2022

Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) announced in a statement on Friday that it had informed Russian energy giant Gazprom of its plans to not renew the contract for purchasing Russian gas after it expires in 2022

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) announced in a statement on Friday that it had informed Russian energy giant Gazprom of its plans to not renew the contract for purchasing Russian gas after it expires in 2022.

This decision to terminate the contract was announced in early September by PGNiG President Piotr Wozniak.

"Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA announces that on November 15th 2019, having obtained the required corporate approvals, it notified PAO Gazprom and OOO Gazprom Export of its intent to terminate the contract for purchase and sale of natural gas to the Republic of Poland, concluded on September 25th 1996 (the Yamal Contract), with effect from December 31st 2022," the statement said.

According to Wozniak, this move is in line with contractual arrangements and stems from the fact that Poland had over the past years "taken a number of important steps to diversify the sources of natural gas supply," meaning that it no longer needed of the Yamal contract.

PGNiG has recently signed several long-term contracts for purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, including a deal with US Venture Global LNG to purchase an additional 1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually. A 24-year contract with the US' Cheniere Marketing International provides that Poland will annually receive about 520,000 tonnes of LNG from 2019-2022 and 1.45 million tonnes from 2023-2042.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Sale Poland United States September November December Gas 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

6 minutes ago

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national sec ..

30 minutes ago

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 24th November

36 minutes ago

Gold price decrease Rs250 per tola 15 Nov 2019

3 minutes ago

Pre-Inauguration ceremony of Islamabad Art Festiva ..

3 minutes ago

Diaspora community playing a key role in creating ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.