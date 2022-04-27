UrduPoint.com

Poland Officially Stops Importing Russian Gas

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 02:08 PM

Poland Officially Stops Importing Russian Gas

Poland will no longer be purchasing natural gas from Russia, instead the country will increase domestic production and look for alternative supplies, Polish Secretary of State and Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Poland will no longer be purchasing natural gas from Russia, instead the country will increase domestic production and look for alternative supplies, Polish Secretary of State and Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced terminating gas supplies to Polish state-controlled gas group PGNiG and Bulgarian company Bulgargaz for their refusal to proceed with payments in rubles, as it was requested earlier. PGNiG has confirmed the complete suspension of gas supplies by Gazprom under the Yamal contract.

"No. We will not be purchasing gas from the Russian side and Russian companies. Period," Naimski told Polish radio RMF FM.

He pledged that Poland will not face gas shortfalls, saying that the country will be self-sufficient in gas from its own production as well as from the deliveries by alternative suppliers.

"I can assure you that if the external conditions do not change, there will be gas. Unless there is some sort of a cataclysm, gas supplies will be ensured under predictable conditions," Naimski added.

For its part, PGNiG said in a statement that the suspension of Russian gas imports will not affect supply to Polish consumers.

PGNiG also argued that cutting supplies by Gazprom constitutes a breach of the Yamal contract terms, adding that it reserves the right to assert claims over the supply shutdown and "will use all its contractual powers and rights under the law to do so."

Poland's gas contract with Gazprom provides for 10.2 billion cubic meters of gas supplies per year, covering about 50% of national consumption. Despite being dependent on Russian gas, after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine, Poland has repeatedly advocated abandoning Russian energy, both at the national and European Union level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Company Poland Gas All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

E cards replace ancient cards business in Khyber P ..

E cards replace ancient cards business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

4 minutes ago
 Agha Hassan Baloch expresses grief over Karachi bl ..

Agha Hassan Baloch expresses grief over Karachi blast

4 minutes ago
 Vietnam drops health declaration for int'l arrival ..

Vietnam drops health declaration for int'l arrivals

4 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for March

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for March

9 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Drones Seen Over Transnistria's Cobasna ..

Ukrainian Drones Seen Over Transnistria's Cobasna Village at Night - Tiraspol

9 minutes ago
 Tobacco Taxes: Potential source of large revenue t ..

Tobacco Taxes: Potential source of large revenue to decrease budget deficit

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.