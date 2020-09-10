Poland Plans to Build Floating LNG Regasification Terminal in Port of Gdansk - Operator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARPACZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Poland's Gaz-System operator is planning to build a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal in the port city of Gdansk, Tomasz Stepien, the company's president, said on Wednesday.

"We are thinking of new projects. A vessel with a regasifier is permanently in the port.

We have a similar investment project for the Gdansk port," Stepien said during an economic forum in Karpacz, adding that the operator is designing a gas pipeline network that will connect this vessel to the national gas transmission network.

Stepien also said that the company was currently deciding on the regasification capacity needed for the vessel in question the initial throughput of 4.5 billion cubic meters can be increased to 9-12 billion cubic meters, depending on demand.