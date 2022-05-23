Poland Prematurely Terminates Agreement on Russian Gas Supply - Government

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The Polish government is terminating the agreement on the supply of Russian gas ahead of schedule, Piotr Naimsky, Polish Commissioner for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski said on Monday.

Under the agreement, which is set to expire in late 2022, Poland can receive from Russia up to 10 million cubic meters of gas per year. The country's authorities have decided not to renew this agreement.

"On May 13, the government of (Prime Minister) Mateusz Morawiecki adopted a resolution to terminate the agreement between the government of Poland and the government of Russia, the agreement called 'Yamal,' which was signed in 1993. After 30 years, it can be stated that gas relations between Poland and Russia cease to exist," Naimski told Polskie Radio.

On April 27, Gazprom suspended gas exports from Bulgaria's Bulgargaz and the Poland's PGNiG due to their refusal to pay for gas in rubles.