Poland Proposes New Sanctions Against Russian Druzhba Oil Pipelines - Reports

Poland has proposed fresh sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, which include a ban on oil imports via the Druzhba pipeline, Polish news agency PAP reported on Tuesday, citing its sources

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Poland has proposed fresh sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, which include a ban on oil imports via the Druzhba pipeline, Polish news agency PAP reported on Tuesday, citing its sources.

The agency reported that Poland submitted a document to Brussels in which it proposed further sanctions against the Russian energy industry, in particular, a ban on oil imports via the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline and a compensating mechanism for the prices for Russian oil that are not affected by the crude oil embargo.

Poland also proposed sanctions on diamond imports from Russia and tightened controls over exports of goods and dual-use technologies to Russia, according to the agency's sources.

In March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that yet another, 11th package of sanctions against Russia, would focus on tackling sanctions circumvention and remaining loopholes.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the West, including the EU, rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. To date, the bloc has already adopted 10 sanctions packages. The latest package was introduced on February 25 and expanded export, import and personal restrictions, as well as imposed new bans on Russian media. The European Commission estimated the new sanctions package at 11.4 billion Euros ($12.4 billion).