UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Ramps Up Gas Exports To Ukraine - Energy Boss

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Poland Ramps Up Gas Exports to Ukraine - Energy Boss

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Poland has been boosting gas exports to Ukraine, according to the acting CEO of the Polish state-run energy giant PGNiG, with latest data suggesting that by the end of the year supplies will have gone up 3 times since 2019.

"We have recorded a significant rise in gas exports to Ukraine," Jaroslaw Wrobel, acting president of the PGNiG management board, said at a press conference in Warsaw on Thursday.

A presentation accompanying Wrobel's speech showed that Polish gas deliveries to Ukraine were projected to rise to 950 million cubic meters (33.5 billion cubic feet) this year from 330 million in 2019.

Poland said it could increase gas exports to Ukraine to an annual 6 billion cubic meters if Ukraine built a gas interconnector. PGNIG has delivered roughly a half of that amount since mid-2016.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Warsaw Poland Gas 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

KIKLABB, NY Koen Group announce partnership to att ..

26 minutes ago

Over 700 drivers in Abu Dhabi benefit from traffic ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah, Belgrade explore collaboration in educati ..

26 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal inaugurates ‘Skills Punjab Job Porta ..

37 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai spotlights solutions to build more ..

41 minutes ago

Turkmenistan supports the processes of non-prolife ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.