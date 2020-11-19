Poland Ramps Up Gas Exports to Ukraine - Energy Boss

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Poland has been boosting gas exports to Ukraine, according to the acting CEO of the Polish state-run energy giant PGNiG, with latest data suggesting that by the end of the year supplies will have gone up 3 times since 2019.

"We have recorded a significant rise in gas exports to Ukraine," Jaroslaw Wrobel, acting president of the PGNiG management board, said at a press conference in Warsaw on Thursday.

A presentation accompanying Wrobel's speech showed that Polish gas deliveries to Ukraine were projected to rise to 950 million cubic meters (33.5 billion cubic feet) this year from 330 million in 2019.

Poland said it could increase gas exports to Ukraine to an annual 6 billion cubic meters if Ukraine built a gas interconnector. PGNIG has delivered roughly a half of that amount since mid-2016.