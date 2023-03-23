UrduPoint.com

Poland Receives $215Mln From EU Over Migration Crisis - Prime Minister

Poland has received some 200 million euros ($215 million) from the European Union budget to deal with the migration crisis, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Poland has received some 200 million Euros ($215 million) from the European Union budget to deal with the migration crisis, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday.

"Soon I will be discussing it (illegal migration) with Italian Prime Minister (Giorgia Meloni). It is a very important topic for those countries having trouble with it," Morawiecki said upon his arrival at a European Council meeting, adding that Poland has already received 200 million euros from the EU for the purpose and will appeal for more ahead of the European budget revision.

The migration agenda will be one of the key issues to be discussed at the summit, and both Poland and Italy face similar problems in this area, he also said.

A crisis linked to illegal migrant crossings on the borders of EU's Latvia, Lithuania and Poland and their neighbor Belarus has been going on since 2021. The EU has accused Belarus of orchestrating the crisis and encouraging the migrant flow.

Minsk has accused Poland of human rights abuses and endangering the lives of migrants due to its harsh actions to push them back, often leaving them in dangerous situations, resulting in deaths from hypothermia and exhaustion. Belarus' border guards have reported over 4,500 illegal pushbacks of refugees from across the border and 10 deaths as a result in 2023.

Italy has also faced similar human rights criticism as it struggles with the influx of migrants coming by boats. The situation with illegal migrants, who arrive daily in the Apennines from Asia and Africa, has escalated after a refugee ship with some 180 people aboard sank off the coast of Crotone during a storm in the Ionian Sea on the night of February 26. According to Italian authorities, 72 people died in the shipwreck, including 28 minors, and only 80 migrants were rescued.

