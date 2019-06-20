Poland Receives Pure Oil Through Druzhba Pipeline After Brief Disruption - Operator

(@imziishan)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The oil that started to arrive in Poland through the Druzhba pipeline after a brief disruption on Wednesday due to contamination with chlorides is of appropriate quality, PERN Group, which is operating the Polish section of the pipeline, said on Thursday.

The deliveries were suspended from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning after a short-term increase in the concentration of organic chlorides had been detected.

"After additional analysis of another batch of oil was carried out and its appropriate quality had been confirmed, the pumping was resumed this morning. There is not threat of supplying [contaminated] raw material to PERN clients," the company said in a statement.

The first disruption with the delivery of Russian oil through Druzhba to Eastern Europe, including Poland, occurred in late April, when it was discovered that the oil was contaminated with organic chlorides, which are damaging for oil refineries' equipment.

According to preliminary results of the investigation opened in Russia from where Druzhba is running, the contaminated oil was poured into the pipeline by a group of individuals who had stolen pure fuel and wanted to cover up the crime.

The transit of oil to Poland was restored in early June, while several other countries started receiving the oil back in May. Transneft, which is operating the Russian section of the pipeline, said that it could take from six to eight months to fully clear the pipeline of the contaminated oil.