Poland Receives Russian Oil Via All 3 Lines of Druzhba Pipeline - Pipeline Operator

(@FahadShabbir)

Poland is receiving Russian oil through all the three lines of the Druzhba pipeline, Polish pipeline operator PERN said in a statement on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Poland is receiving Russian oil through all the three lines of the Druzhba pipeline, Polish pipeline operator PERN said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have been receiving oil at the acceptance point in Adamowo [at the Russian-Polish border] through three lines of the Druzhba pipeline since the beginning of July," PERN said.

In the first half of July, oil will be pumped under reduced pressure, while in the second half of July improved performance can be expected, PERN added.

The delivery of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides.