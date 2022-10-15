Poland Restores Oil Deliveries Via Damaged Section of Druzhba Pipeline - Operator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Oil flows via the damaged segment of the Druzhba pipeline have been restored, Polish operator Pern said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Pern announced a drop in pressure in one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline leading to Germany.

"PERN has restored the delivery of crude oil in the damaged pipeline," the operator said in a statement.