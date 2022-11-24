Poland Seeks Price Cap on Russian Oil to Be at $30 Per Barrel - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Most EU countries support the indtroduction of a price cap on Russian oil in the range of $65 to $70 per barrel, but Poland insists it to stand at $30, Politico reported on Thursday, citing diplomats.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that the EU, in coordination with the G7, was discussing setting a price cap for Russian oil at $65-70 per barrel. Poland and the Baltic countries, however, considered such an offer too generous.