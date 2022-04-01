Poland Sees Double-Digit Monthly Inflation Rate for First Time Since 2000

Inflation in Poland topped 10% in March for the first time since September 2000, according to a flash estimate published by the country's statistical agency on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Inflation in Poland topped 10% in March for the first time since September 2000, according to a flash estimate published by the country's statistical agency on Friday.

"Consumer prices according to the flash estimate in March 2022, compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, increased by 10,9%," Statistics Poland said.

Consumer prices grew 3.2% from February's value. They slid back to 8.4% from the previous two-decade high of 9.4% after the Polish government cut VAT on fuel, fertilizers and some food items to zero to cushion the impact of rising gas and oil prices.